Two men arrested, charged in armed robbery of Lumberton bank

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Two suspects have now been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the Lumberton PNC Bank branch on Tuesday, according to information from law enforcement agencies.

Rashad Donavan Young has been charged by the Lumberton Police Department with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm.

Young is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million secured bond and will have his first court appearance in Robeson County District Court on Friday Jan. 26, according to information from the Lumberton Police Department.

Previously Jeramie Ross Vaughn, 29, was detained in Columbus County Wednesday night and taken to the Lumberton Police Department where he was later arrested, the FBI confirms. Vaughn has been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of firearm by convicted felon, two counts of second degree kidnapping and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm.

According to North Carolina Department of Corrections records, Vaughn was convicted on July 22, 2014 in Robeson County of robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon conspiracy. He was released from prison on Aug. 28, 2015.

His only other prior conviction in North Carolina was for speeding and driving with a revoked license in 2011; Vaughn was given probation for those offenses.

He is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1 million after Vaughn's first court appearance in Robeson County District Court Thursday, the FBI says.

