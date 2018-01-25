Two men arrested, charged in armed robbery of Lumberton bank

Four masked men robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Wednesday evening, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
Four masked men robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Wednesday evening, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
Two suspects have now been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the Lumberton PNC Bank branch on Tuesday, according to information from law enforcement agencies.More >>
Two suspects have now been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the Lumberton PNC Bank branch on Tuesday, according to information from law enforcement agencies.More >>
Snakes are a common site in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, but usually in the warmer summer months.More >>
Snakes are a common site in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, but usually in the warmer summer months.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation is moving forward with Coastal Carolina University's interest in taking over space in the Superblock area for a theatre.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation is moving forward with Coastal Carolina University's interest in taking over space in the Superblock area for a theatre.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department has provided safe zones for a buyer and a seller to meet to complete an online purchase or sale.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department has provided safe zones for a buyer and a seller to meet to complete an online purchase or sale.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>