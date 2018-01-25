29-year-old man arrested for armed robbery of Lumberton bank

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a PNC Bank on Tuesday, according to a press release from the FBI.More >>
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a PNC Bank on Tuesday, according to a press release from the FBI.More >>
Four masked men robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Wednesday evening, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
Four masked men robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Wednesday evening, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
If you want to save money after the two cent gas tax increase, you should start saving your gas receipts.More >>
If you want to save money after the two cent gas tax increase, you should start saving your gas receipts.More >>
Seasonably cool weather will linger for the rest of the week before milder and wetter weather moves in for the weekend.More >>
Seasonably cool weather will linger for the rest of the week before milder and wetter weather moves in for the weekend.More >>
"Waste of time" and "Typical". Those were the phrases I heard the most as people walked out of the HTC Town Center with furrowed brows Wednesday night.More >>
"Waste of time" and "Typical". Those were the phrases I heard the most as people walked out of the HTC Town Center with furrowed brows Wednesday night.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.More >>
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.More >>
Clock to end humanity set at two minutes to midnight.More >>
Clock to end humanity set at two minutes to midnight.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Joel Taylor, a star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' has died. He was 38.More >>
Joel Taylor, a star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' has died. He was 38.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>