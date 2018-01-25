29-year-old man arrested for armed robbery of Lumberton bank

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a PNC Bank on Tuesday, according to a press release from the FBI.

Jermaine Ross Vaughn, 29, has been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of firearm by convicted felon, two counts of second degree kidnapping and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm.

He is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $175,000 secured bond and will have his first court appearance in Robeson County District Court Thursday.

