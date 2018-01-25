FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Steady, soaking rain lasts throughout today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Steady light rain continues to fill in across the Pee Dee. While the Grand Strand at times will appear dry on the radar, spotty showers are likely on and off through the morning.

By the afternoon, the axis of steady rain slowly moves south. We continue with a steady rain through the evening until it tapers off overnight. Periods of heavy rain are possible this evening, but there is no severe threat. In fact, there likely will not be any thunder with these rain showers. Temperatures remain mild, in the upper 50s to low 60s.

While the heaviest rain and thunderstorms will stay to our south, a good soaking rain is still likely in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Expect rain totals around 1", with some areas approaching 2" before the rain ends Monday morning.

We could see some lingering showers for the Monday morning commute, but clearing skies take over by Monday afternoon. The clear skies signal a cooler weather trend for the middle of the week.

