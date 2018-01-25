FIRST ALERT: Milder then wetter this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A developing storm system will usher in milder and wetter weather through the weekend.

The seasonably cool temperatures over the last few days will turn gradually milder through the weekend as milder air returns. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 60s on Saturday and into the middle or even upper 60s by Sunday.

At the same time, a storm system developing across the deep south will spread increasing rain across the Carolinas on Sunday.

Depending on the exact track of the developing storm, some locally heavy rain and even thunderstorms could develop by Sunday evening. The heavier rain will likely evolve from the storm taking a more northerly track and closer to the Carolina coast.

A more southerly track would result in lighter rains and no chance of thunderstorms.

While the intensity of the rain is still in question, Sunday afternoon will turn damp and unsettled with either storm track that unfolds.

