FIRST ALERT: Heavy, soaking rain arrives this weekend

A husband and wife were killed in a house fire in Florence Friday afternoon, the county coroner confirmed. The fire department responded to a call for the fire on Timmons Street near Wilson Street in Florence Friday afternoon.More >>
A husband and wife were killed in a house fire in Florence Friday afternoon, the county coroner confirmed. The fire department responded to a call for the fire on Timmons Street near Wilson Street in Florence Friday afternoon.More >>
A developing storm system will bring a round of heavy rain later this weekend. The seasonably cool temperatures over the last few days will turn gradually milder through the weekend as milder air returns. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 60s on Saturday and into the middle or even upper 60s by Sunday.More >>
A developing storm system will bring a round of heavy rain later this weekend. The seasonably cool temperatures over the last few days will turn gradually milder through the weekend as milder air returns. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 60s on Saturday and into the middle or even upper 60s by Sunday.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
A 32-year-old man was reportedly stabbed by his brother Thursday at a home in Loris. Frankie Graham, 33, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.More >>
A 32-year-old man was reportedly stabbed by his brother Thursday at a home in Loris. Frankie Graham, 33, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.More >>
A 52-year-old man was reportedly beat with a gun during a home invasion in Loris Friday morning by two masked men.More >>
A 52-year-old man was reportedly beat with a gun during a home invasion in Loris Friday morning by two masked men.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
Using dye meant for human hair badly injured Violet a little Maltese-mix. She’s nearly three months into her recovery.More >>
Using dye meant for human hair badly injured Violet a little Maltese-mix. She’s nearly three months into her recovery.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
Bill Cosby's lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.More >>
Bill Cosby's lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>