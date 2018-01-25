FIRST ALERT: Heavy, soaking rain arrives this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A developing storm system will bring a round of heavy rain later this weekend.

The seasonably cool temperatures over the last few days will turn gradually milder through the weekend as milder air returns. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 60s on Saturday and into the middle or even upper 60s by Sunday.

At the same time, a storm system developing across the deep south will spread increasing rain across the Carolinas on Sunday.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy during the day Saturday, but any light showers will hold off until the late evening and overnight hours.

Sunday will start off cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 50s. Hit or miss showers are likely Sunday morning, but those showers will develop into a steadier rain at times by late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

While the heaviest and rain, and likely thunderstorms, will stay to our south, a good soaking rain is likely. Expect rain totals around 1", with some areas approaching 2" before the rain ends very early Monday morning.

