Police: Four masked men rob Lumberton Dollar General at gunpoint

By Nick Doria, Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Four masked men robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Wednesday evening, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.

The store, located at 240 Roberts Avenue, was robbed around 9:41 p.m. The suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. There is no suspect information at this time, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Yvette Pitts at 910-671-3845.

