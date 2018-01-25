Community on edge after Dollar General, bank robbed over two days in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Four masked men robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Wednesday evening, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.

The store, located at 240 Roberts Avenue, was robbed around 9:41 p.m. The suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. There is no suspect information at this time, and no injuries were reported.

The robbery comes one day after an armed robbery at the Lumberton PNC bank on Tuesday afternoon less than 10 minutes from Dollar General. Residents said recent events have the community on edge.

“My mom lives with me and when I go to work I shouldn’t have to worry about my mom, I shouldn’t have to worry about my neighborhood, I shouldn’t have to worry about my friends, but I do,” Jaime Bryant said.

“With the bank robbery happening the day before and then Dollar General after that, it’s too close for comfort,” Shirley Coleman said.

Wednesday night, the night of the Dollar General robbery, Bryant said he was at the store right before cops arrived.

“I saw all the cops go by and I was really concerned. I didn’t know what happened,” Bryant said.

Tuesday, the day the PNC Bank was robbed at gunpoint, Bryant said he was at city hall right by the bank.

“Once again, it was so many cops. I did not know what was going on, and then they were actually chasing the car,” he said.

The car chase eventually led to a massive two-day manhunt in which two of the four suspects wanted in the PNC Bank robbery have since been taken into custody.

Residents like Bryant said the crimes are putting the community and those close to them at risk.

“We got people around here, elderly people, and we got kids and it’s just bad,” Coleman said.

Anyone with information should contact Lumberton Police Det. Yvette Pitts at (910) 671-3845.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.