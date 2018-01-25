FIRST ALERT: Bright and brisk Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seasonably cool weather will linger for the rest of the week before milder and wetter weather moves in for the weekend.

Thursday will start off with mostly clear skies and frosty temperatures in the lower 30s. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s with abundant sunshine.

Another chilly night is on tap with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s across the area with many spots across the Pee Dee dropping below freezing.

The clouds increase a bit on Friday but we actually manage to climb a bit warmer as afternoon highs reach the middle and upper 50s.

A warming trend takes hold this weekend with 60s back in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. The clouds continue to increase on Saturday but the rain holds off until Sunday. Expect the rain to be heavy at times to end the weekend.

