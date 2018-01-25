FIRST ALERT: Bright and brisk Thursday

If you want to save money after the two cent gas tax increase, you should start saving your gas receipts.More >>
If you want to save money after the two cent gas tax increase, you should start saving your gas receipts.More >>
Seasonably cool weather will linger for the rest of the week before milder and wetter weather moves in for the weekend.More >>
Seasonably cool weather will linger for the rest of the week before milder and wetter weather moves in for the weekend.More >>
"Waste of time" and "Typical". Those were the phrases I heard the most as people walked out of the HTC Town Center with furrowed brows Wednesday night.More >>
"Waste of time" and "Typical". Those were the phrases I heard the most as people walked out of the HTC Town Center with furrowed brows Wednesday night.More >>
One year after city leaders announced the redevelopment of Myrtle Beach’s Superblock area, work has still not begun, new city leaders are in place and the project is in limbo.More >>
One year after city leaders announced the redevelopment of Myrtle Beach’s Superblock area, work has still not begun, new city leaders are in place and the project is in limbo.More >>
Georgetown police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted for attempted murder.More >>
Georgetown police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted for attempted murder.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.More >>
These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.More >>
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >>
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >>
Joel Taylor, a star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' has died. He was 38.More >>
Joel Taylor, a star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' has died. He was 38.More >>