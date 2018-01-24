Community meeting cancelled as Tuscany residents file lawsuit

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - "Waste of time" and "typical". Those were the phrases I heard the most as people walked out of the HTC Town Center with furrowed brows Wednesday night. Questions unanswered as they wait another day to find out the details on a lawsuit. One of the issues residents wanted to talk about was not being allowed access to HOA records. Residents filed the lawsuit back in November, and one man said he hasn't seen the HOA in months.

"The frustration is that the transition from the builder which is Horton to the control by the residents there, we've been told very little about what's going on," said Larry Wettering. "This has been going on for probably 6-9 months now so everybody is really in the dark about what's going on."

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit is Larry Simmons. In it, the complaint says "to inspect the requested corporate books and records pursuant to South Carolina Code."

One resident told me off camera Simmons allegedly found $70,000 missing from an HOA account. Since then, the resident says Simmons was no longer granted access to records.

Meanwhile, some say they question Simmons' motives, saying he allegedly asked for $100 in donations from residents to pay for attorney fees.



Without a meeting getting underway Wednesday night, the residents of the Tuscany community are left waiting for the next scheduled meeting to voice their frustrations.

Homeowners tell me a response to their demand letter has not been received from the legal representative of Tuscany Master Association as of November 10. The next community meeting has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.