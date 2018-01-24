Georgetown police seek attempted murder suspect

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted for attempted murder.

According to information on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, Bryan Chapman Lambert allegedly attempted to shoot a person during a fight in the 1900 block of Highmarket Street on Tuesday.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the GPD at (843) 545-4300.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.