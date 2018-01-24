Georgetown police seek attempted murder suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown police seek attempted murder suspect

Bryan Lambert (Source: Georgetown Police Department) Bryan Lambert (Source: Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted for attempted murder.

According to information on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, Bryan Chapman Lambert allegedly attempted to shoot a person during a fight in the 1900 block of Highmarket Street on Tuesday.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the GPD at (843) 545-4300.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly