Owner charged after dog found unable to walk, in poor health

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was charged earlier this month for animal mistreatment after a dog was found unable to walk and in poor health.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, the department’s environmental services officers responded to Darlene Drive in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 9 to pick up a stray dog.

The ill animal was taken to the Horry County Animal Shelter, where it was diagnosed with mange, according to the HCPD.

James Bray, the dog’s owner, reportedly contacted the shelter to try and reclaim the animal.

After further investigation and based on the status of the dog, an arrest warrant was obtained for Bray. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state he was booked Jan. 19 for care and treatment. He was released later that day on a $1,000 bond.

According to the HCPD, the dog is doing “much better.”

