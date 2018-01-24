Lawsuit against HOAs in Tuscany community centers around access to records

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A lawsuit has been filed against multiple homeowners associations in the Tuscany community in Horry County.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed by residents Larry Simmons and Eugene Stahl, the dispute is over a refusal by the HOAs to allow the plaintiffs and their agents to inspect and examine corporate books records of the Tuscany community.

A letter demanding that request was sent on Oct. 31, 2017 and had not been responded to as of Nov. 10, court documents stated.

“The Demand Letter states that ‘the purpose of the inspection was to enable Messrs. Simmons and Stahl to determine whether proper records are being kept, as well as to determine the performance of Gold Crown Management, Inc., and the condition of the common areas,’” the lawsuit stated.

A neighborhood meeting was scheduled for Wednesday night at the HTC Town Center to discuss the lawsuit. However, it was canceled moments before the meeting was to begin because there wasn’t enough room for all those planning to attend.

Dozens of frustrated residents came looking for answers, but were turned away.

One resident said he and his wife moved into the community four years ago, but haven't been granted access to maintenance records in the last several months.

“The frustration is that the transition from builder own, which is Horton, to the control by the residents there, we've been told very little about what's going on,” Larry Wettering said. “This process has been going on for probably six to nine months now, so everybody is really in the dark about what's going on.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.