Murder trial for man accused of killing 82-year-old woman continues

Court continues for a third day in the murder trial of Rickey Wilson. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Testimony continued on Wednesday in the murder trial surrounding the death of an 82-year-old woman.

Rickey Wilson, now a 70-year-old man, is accused of killing 82-year-old Virginia Eakers in 2016. Her body was found in a room at the Roadway Inn on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Throughout much of the day, the prosecution went through each step of the evidence-gathering process following Eakers's murder, but ended with very interesting testimony.

Many of the witnesses for the trial's third day were employees of the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

It was an employee from the Roadway Inn, which was the scene of the alleged crime, who described her Wilson.

She said Wilson called the motel asking for Eakers several times before her death. The witness testified that something didn’t seem right.

According to the witness's testimony, she also considered Eakers a friend.

Throughout the day, Wilson seemed very calm and occasionally took notes.

During earlier testimony, a SLED official said results from DNA analysis on several items did return with Wilson‘s or the victim’s DNA.

However, only one item - a blood-stained towel - contained both the victim’s DNA and a partial match for Wilson’s .

Court will resume Thursday, with closing arguments expected soon.

