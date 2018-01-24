'We're just continuing to do all we can:' Scotland County sheriff gives update on search for missing 4-year-old boy

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.

According to the alert, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Raul Johnson, who was last seen on Village Drive traveling on foot toward Crestline Road in Laurinburg, N.C., on Wednesday.

The child was last seen wearing a white and orange tiger-striped shirt with tigers on it, and white pants with rocket ships printed on them.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey gave an update on the search Thursday afternoon. He said roughly 200 personnel have been conducting ground and aerial searches.

He added that a dive team has also been searching a pond near where the child went missing. Local K-9 units have also been utilized.

“We’re just continuing to do all we can,” Kersey said.

According to Kersey, Johnson was barefoot when he went missing. Hopes were that he may have gone to a nearby hayfield or barn to get warm.

The sheriff noted that the child has wandered off before, including being missing for about 25 minutes on Tuesday.

“You have to watch your own kids,” Kersey said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 276-3385 or call 911.

