Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.

According to the alert, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Raul Johnson, who was last seen on Village Drive traveling on foot toward Crestline Road in Laurinburg, N.C.

The child was last seen wearing a white and orange tiger-striped shirt with tigers on it, and white pants with rocket ships printed on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 276-3385 or call 911.

