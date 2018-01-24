Florence police look for man wanted for questioning in indecent exposure cases

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Florence police are looking for this man for questioning in indecent exposure cases. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person wanted for questioning in recent indecent exposure cases.

According to information from the Florence Police Department, the incidents were reported near businesses along David H. McLeod Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.

