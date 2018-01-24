‘I didn’t know if she was going to live:’ Woman discusses sister’s recovery after shooting at Sun Up bar

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A local woman is sharing her story after her sister was shot at the Sun Up Sports Pub and Grille in Socastee.

A week after the shooting, the woman continues on her road to recovery.

“Last week this time, I didn’t know if she was going to live,” Laura Koluch said.

It’s news Koluch never expected. Her sister, Brooke, she said, was shot once in the abdomen. The bullet severely damaged her bowel and blood loss was caused after it went through an artery while exiting the body.

Koluch said her sister had four surgeries. Once in critical condition and on life support, Brooke is now stable.

“She makes little steps every day,” Koluch said. “She’s still very confused, but yesterday she stood up with a walker. She talked to her girls on the phone a little bit.”

Koluch said her sister, a mother of two, tried to break up with her boyfriend, Travis Taylor, just days before the shooting.

“She has to go through this because of somebody’s ... someone just doesn’t care, someone who claimed he loved her," Koluch said. "It all could have just been avoided.”

Taylor was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. His bond was set at $20,000 for attempted murder and $1,000 for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

It's a court decision Koluch can’t make sense of.

“Twenty thousand for attempted murder on anyone is absolutely unjust and we won’t stand for that,” she said.

Koluch said a bench warrant for a previous failure to appear is what is keeping Taylor behind bars.

“Obviously the man doesn’t care. He walked into a bar where there’s cameras, witnesses, shot Brooke and left. This is not a sane, rational man," she said. "This is a bad guy. I would hate for him to hurt another woman, especially anyone in our family.”

Now, Koluch is speaking out to not only raise money for Brooke on her road to recovery, but also to help other women who might share the same struggle as her little sister.

“You don’t have to be afraid of anyone. It’s not love,” she said.

A fundraiser for Brooke is planned for Feb. 3 at the Sun Up Sports Pub and Grille.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.