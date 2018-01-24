Horry County Fair returning to Grand Strand in April

The Horry County Fair is coming back for a third year in April. (Source: Myrtle Beach Speedway Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Fair will be returning for a third consecutive year in 2018.

According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Speedway, the fair will take place at the Speedway, located at 455 Hospitality Lane, starting April 20 and running through April 29. This year’s event is sponsored by VisitMyrtleBeach.com and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We plan for it to be another year of amazing family fun - great food, rides, games, shows and more,” Speedway president and CEO Robert Lutz said. “And as Horry County’s only fair, we hope everyone plans to come out and be a part of that excitement”

The attendance for the 2017 fair was 90,000, according to the release.

