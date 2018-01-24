Rep. Rice hosting several local 'Coffee with Your Congressman' e - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Rep. Rice hosting several local 'Coffee with Your Congressman' events this week

Rep. Tom Rice speaking to Dillon County residents at a previous meet-and-greet event. (Source: Audrey Biesk) Rep. Tom Rice speaking to Dillon County residents at a previous meet-and-greet event. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – U.S. Congressman Tom Rice announced he is hosting several Coffee with Your Congressman events to meet with local residents this week.

Constituents of the Seventh District of South Carolina will have the chance to meet with Rep. Rice to discuss upcoming legislation and current events affecting the nation, state and district, according to a news release from Rep Rice’s office.

These events are free and open to the public and press.

Below are details on the upcoming events:

Thursday, January 25
11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Joe's Grill
306 Russel St.
Darlington, SC 29532

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Sweet Tea
625 S Walnut St.
Pamplico, SC 29583

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
The Trestle Bakery
322 Main St.
Conway, SC 29526


Friday, January 26

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Magnolias at 26th
2605 N Ocean Blvd
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

