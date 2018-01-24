Rep. Rice hosting several local 'Coffee with Your Congressman' events this week

The fair will take place at the Speedway, located at 455 Hospitality Lane, starting April 20 and running through April 29.More >>
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
U.S. Congressman Tom Rice announced he is hosting several Coffee with Your Congressman events to meet with local residents this week. Constituents of the Seventh District of South Carolina will have the chance to meet with Rep. Rice to discuss upcoming legislation and current events affecting the nation, state and district, according to a news release from Rep Rice's office.
A bicyclist was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Florence County Tuesday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a truck on Forestbrook Road in Horry County Monday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy's parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.
Customers who had free checking have been moved into accounts where they must maintain a minimum monthly balance of $1,500 or have at least $250 in direct deposits, or they will be charged $12 a month in maintenance fees.
Apple announced on Wednesday an update to its mobile operating system, which includes a new way to organize medical records, a way for customers to prevent older iPhones from slowing down and an expansion of augmented reality on its devices.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.
