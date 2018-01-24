Rep. Rice hosting several local 'Coffee with Your Congressman' events this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – U.S. Congressman Tom Rice announced he is hosting several Coffee with Your Congressman events to meet with local residents this week.

Constituents of the Seventh District of South Carolina will have the chance to meet with Rep. Rice to discuss upcoming legislation and current events affecting the nation, state and district, according to a news release from Rep Rice’s office.

These events are free and open to the public and press.

Below are details on the upcoming events:

Thursday, January 25

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Joe's Grill

306 Russel St.

Darlington, SC 29532



2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sweet Tea

625 S Walnut St.

Pamplico, SC 29583



4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

The Trestle Bakery

322 Main St.

Conway, SC 29526





Friday, January 26



9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Magnolias at 26th

2605 N Ocean Blvd

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.