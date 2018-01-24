Police need your help in locating missing 16-year-old boy

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old boy, according to a Facebook post from HCPD.

Jordan Gore, 16, was last seen in The Farm subdivision in Carolina Forest on Jan. 21. Gore is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you have any information on Gore’s whereabouts, call 843-915-8477.

