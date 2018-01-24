Two men die after dirt bikes collide with each other

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two 24-year-old men from Myrtle Beach were killed after the dirt bikes they were riding in the Poplar Community collided with each other Tuesday night, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

James Lane and Malachi Mack both died of their injuries when the bikes collided with each other, confirmed Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night on Vera Road in the Poplar Community, McSpadden said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this case, McSpadden added.

