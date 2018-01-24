NC man detained in connection to death of 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina resident has been identified and detained in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Investigators identified a person of interest who was located Tuesday night in North Carolina. North Carolina authorities detained the man, and he was transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail Wednesday morning.

Investigators are seeking arrest warrants for various charges. The identity of the man and his charges will be released once the warrants have been served and the booking process has been completed, police say.

The investigation is on-going.

