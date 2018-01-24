NC man detained in connection to death of 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman

A bicyclist was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Florence County Tuesday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.More >>
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a truck on Forestbrook Road in Horry County Monday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old boy, according to a Facebook post from HCPD. Jordan Gore, 16, was last seen in The Farm subdivision in Carolina Forest on Jan. 21.More >>
Two 24-year-old men from Myrtle Beach were killed after the dirt bikes they were riding in the Poplar Community collided with each other Tuesday night, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.More >>
A massive manhunt is underway for four suspects who robbed a Lumberton bank Tuesday afternoon and opened fire on law enforcement officers during a vehicle chase through two North Carolina counties.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.More >>
The 5-year-old found the uncapped needle near the trash can in the women’s restroom.More >>
Customers who had free checking have been moved into accounts where they must maintain a minimum monthly balance of $1,500 or have at least $250 in direct deposits, or they will be charged $12 a month in maintenance fees.More >>
Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.More >>
