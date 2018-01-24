NC man arrested, charged with murder of 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Myrtle Beach Police found Colee Alora Muirhead dead from an apparent gunshot injury in a room of the Beachcomber Inn and Suites on Monday, January 22 at 1:16 a.m., according to an affidavit for the suspect.

Chandler Ari Dunmeyer, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday. He has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, MBPD confirms.

Through an investigation, police learned that on Sunday, January 21, shortly before midnight, Muirhead was in a text conversation with Dunmeyer, the affidavit states. The conversation involved the two of the meeting at the room at the Beachcomber where Muirhead was later found dead. The discussion was about a specified amount of money, and through further investigation, police discovered Dunmeyer withdrew the discussed amount from an ATM.

Police further learned that the subject set to meet Muirhead operated a Suzuki 650 model motorcycle, which is the same motorcycle that Dunmeyer recently purchased, the affidavit continues. It was also the same motorcycle captured on video surveillance entering and leaving the city. Surveillance also shows Dunmeyer coming to the city, going to the Beachcomber, entering Muirhead’s room, then leaving the room a short time later. The video showed no entry was made into the room after Dunmeyer exited it and before Muirhead was found dead, the affidavit states.

Dunmeyer was identified as a person of interest Tuesday night. North Carolina authorities detained him, and he was transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail Wednesday morning.

After he was detained, Dunmeyer waived his Miranda rights and provided to Myrtle Beach Police detectives a voluntary confession to his participation in the murder while in possession of a .40-caliber auto-loader, another affidavit states.

Police say Dunmeyer will appear before a circuit court judge for a bond hearing.

