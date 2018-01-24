Man shot in arm outside Marlboro Co. post office, police say

A man was shot in the arm Tuesday evening outside of a post office on Red Bluff Street and Church Street, according to Chief Chad Cheras with the Clio Police Department.More >>
A massive manhunt is underway for four suspects who robbed a Lumberton bank Tuesday afternoon and opened fire on law enforcement officers during a vehicle chase through two North Carolina counties.
The Surfside Beach Town Council voted to fire its town administrator at Tuesday's meeting, according to town officials.
With the heroine epidemic growing in Myrtle Beach and across the state, city leaders are working to do anything they can to fight that battle, including joining a state opioid study.
The Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council held a forum on the opioid epidemic Tuesday morning.
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.
The offer, made last Friday, received scalding criticism from the party's liberal activist base that Democrats had given up too easily in reopening the government without more concrete promises on immigration.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.
Customers who had free checking have been moved into accounts where they must maintain a minimum monthly balance of $1,500 or have at least $250 in direct deposits, or they will be charged $12 a month in maintenance fees.
