Man shot in arm outside Marlboro Co. post office, police say

CLIO, SC (WMBF) – A man was shot in the arm Tuesday evening outside of a post office on Red Bluff Street and Church Street, according to Chief Chad Cheras with the Clio Police Department.

The victim was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg for treatment. Chief Cheras confirms a suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The suspect’s name and charges are expected to be released Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.