FIRST ALERT: Sunny and seasonable to finish the week

A massive manhunt is underway for four suspects who robbed a Lumberton bank Tuesday afternoon and opened fire on law enforcement officers during a vehicle chase through two North Carolina counties.More >>
The Surfside Beach Town Council voted to fire its town administrator at Tuesday’s meeting, according to town officials.More >>
With the heroine epidemic growing in Myrtle Beach and across the state, city leaders are working to do anything they can to fight that battle, including joining a state opioid study.More >>
The Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council held a forum on the opioid epidemic Tuesday morning.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council denied a proposal at Tuesday’s meeting that called for the rezoning of a portion of Osceola Street.More >>
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
The 5-year-old found the uncapped needle near the trash can in the women’s restroom.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
