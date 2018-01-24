FIRST ALERT: Sunny and seasonable to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bright sunshine and seasonably cool weather will linger for the rest of the work week.

After starting the morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s, temperatures this afternoon will rebound in the middle 50s with sunny skies.

We'll be close to the freezing mark both Thursday and Friday morning with more cool afternoons in the 50s. The cool weather won't last though as we start the warming trend into the weekend.

We return to the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. While the clouds increase to start the weekend, the rain chances will hold off until Sunday. Heavy rain is expected at times through the day on Sunday and even a few thunderstorms may develop.

