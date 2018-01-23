Surfside Beach Town Council votes to fire town administrator, deputy administrator

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Town Council voted to fire its town administrator at Tuesday’s meeting, according to town officials.

Town administrator Micki Fellner, as well as deputy administrator Jon Harrah, were both relieved of their duties. The exact reason for their terminations was not immediately known.

Additionally, the town’s former director of planning, building and zoning, Sabrina Morris Adair, was rehired after being fired last August, according to Surfside Beach officials.

