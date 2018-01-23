Myrtle Beach City Council approves plan to fund state opioid study

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the heroine epidemic growing in Myrtle Beach and across the state, city leaders are working to do anything they can to fight that battle, including joining a state opioid study.

Myrtle Beach will spend $12,500 towards the opioid study, a measure which was approved at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea says major health care providers in the county are also pitching in to provide $25,000 for the study.

Horry County will also provide $12,500. Kruea said other nearby cities are considering funding the study as well.

