SCHP: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A bicyclist was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Florence County Tuesday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

Collins said the crash happened after 6 p.m. on U.S. 378 near Deep Creek Road in the Johnsonville area. A westbound vehicle struck the bicyclist, killing the rider.

According to Collins, there is not a vehicle description at this time. Highway patrol’s MAIT team is working to reconstruct the crash to try and determine what type of vehicle was involved.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the SCHP by dialing *HP on their cellphone.

