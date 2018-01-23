SCHP: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Florence County

The Surfside Beach Town Council voted to fire its town administrator at Tuesday’s meeting, according to town officials.More >>
With the heroine epidemic growing in Myrtle Beach and across the state, city leaders are working to do anything they can to fight that battle, including joining a state opioid study.More >>
The Pee Dee Area Veterans Advisory Council held a forum on the opioid epidemic Tuesday morning.More >>
A massive manhunt is underway for four suspects who robbed a Lumberton bank Tuesday afternoon and opened fire on law enforcement officers during a vehicle chase through two North Carolina counties.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council denied a proposal at Tuesday’s meeting that called for the rezoning of a portion of Osceola Street.More >>
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation case in the...More >>
Heavy police presence and emergency personnel have surrounded the area of a local business in South Carolina. Police could be seen in the parking lot of The Peach Stand in York County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>
Millions of people are praying for 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters of Brownfield today, including President Donald Trump.More >>
