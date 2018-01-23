Arrest made in Florence fatal hit and run

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A bicyclist was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Florence County January 23, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The Florence County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 56-year-old Frederick Stuckey, of Johnsonville.

The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on North Myrtle Beach Highway in the Johnsonville area. A westbound vehicle struck Stuckey, killing him.

On Saturday, January 27, LcPl. Sonny Collins announced 54-year-old Mack Allison, of Johnsonville, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Allison is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

