Report: Myrtle Beach woman charged with neglect after child finds her passed out from heroin overdose

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County woman is behind bars and facing charges after a 10-year-old child allegedly found her passed out in a bathroom from a heroin overdose.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 36-year-old Jacqueline Rae Martin, of Myrtle Beach, was charged Monday with unlawful neglect of a child and possession of a Schedule I narcotic.

She remained in jail Tuesday under a $6,500 bond.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to a home on Coldwater Circle on Monday in reference to an overdose.

The child told police she and Martin were talking through a bathroom door when the suspect stopped responding, the report stated.

Eventually, the child used a pair of scissors to open the bathroom door and allegedly found the suspect unconscious on the floor.

“In the bathroom, several syringes (were) in plain view, as well as (an) empty baggie consistent with heroin packaging,” the report stated. “On the sink was also a small dish with water and a cotton swab also consistent with heroin usage.”

After Martin was cleared by hospital personnel, police put her in a patrol car. Prior to leaving, a jacket the suspect wore to the hospital was searched and a small plastic baggie containing a white powder-like substance was found, according to the report.

The suspect reportedly admitted the substance was heroin and that it belonged to her. She was then taken to J. Reuben Long.

