2 more arrested, 1 still wanted in connection with 2016 murder of Lumberton man

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested and charged as accessories in connection with the murder of a Lumberton man in Proctorville in May of 2016. Two people have already been arrested and charged for the murder, and another man is still wanted as an accessory.

Christopher Michael Chavis, 41, of Lumberton, was arrested on Monday on a true bill indictment for accessory after the fact to the first-degree murder of Gary Wayne Bisbee, Jr. on May 26, 2016 at a home on Sterling Street in Proctorville, NC, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Carol Butler Locklear, 51, also of Lumberton, was arrested on January 18 and also faces one charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Michael Dock Elvis, Jr., 32, of Lumberton, described by police as an Indian male, is also charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, and is still wanted in connection with this case. Anyone with information on Elvis Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Comanche Brooks Locklear and Zonna Chanae Locklear were previously arrested in this case and each are charged with first-degree murder.

