Pee Dee man enters guilty plea in the middle of his kidnapping trial

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Lake City man charged in the 2016 kidnapping of a woman in Florence entered a guilty plea during the middle of his trial on Tuesday.

According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, 30-year-old Shamaine Martrell Roberson pleaded guilty to kidnapping and assault and battery charges.

Roberson was sentenced to 25 years for the kidnapping charge and 10 years for the assault charge, Clements said. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 25 years.

Clements said a jury had been seated and several witnesses had already testified before Roberson decided to confess.

“He saw the writing on the wall,” Clements said.

Roberson pleaded guilty to forcing a woman into her vehicle at gunpoint while in the parking lot of a bar on Kansas Drive in Florence.

He then reportedly drove the victim away from the bar and threatened to kill her if she did not perform a sex act.

