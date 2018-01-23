People detained by authorities after shooting in Darlington Co.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several individuals have been detained and investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Larrys Drive in Darlington County that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting, and said that they are being assisted by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Lt. Kilgo said no arrested have been made in a separate shooting on Larrys Drive that happened on Sunday that left two people injured.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.