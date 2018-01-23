Lawsuit claims Marlboro Co. sheriff fired four white employees on basis of race

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Four former employees of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and Marlboro County Detention Center have filed lawsuits in federal court against Sheriff Charles B. Lemon alleging they were fired on the basis of race.

Raymond M. Hall, Billy Wade Cheek, Ann White and Earl L. Hood all filed lawsuits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, 2017 alleging Sheriff Lemon, who is black, fired them because they are white shortly after he was voted sheriff in Jan. 2017.

The plaintiffs, who have all worked for the county for several years, claim they were replaced by less qualified black employees after they were terminated. According to federal documents, the plaintiffs also allege they were told or heard Sheriff Lemon say he “hires blacks, not whites.”

Hall, Cheek, White and Hood are seeking compensatory and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by a jury, as well as damages for allowable state claims.

Inquiries to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office were directed to the Marlboro County Administrator's office. County Administrator J. Ronald Munnerlyn, Jr. was not immediately available for comment.

