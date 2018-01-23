MBPD investigating armed robbery at Myrtle Beach bank

Four former employees of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and Marlboro County Detention Center have filed lawsuits in federal court against Sheriff Charles B. Lemon alleging they were fired on the basis of race. Raymond M. Hall, Billy Wade Cheek, Ann White and Earl L. Hood all filed lawsuits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, 2017 alleging Sheriff Lemon, who is black, fired them because they are white shortly after he was voted sheriff in Jan. 2017.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects believed to be responsible for attempted burglaries at the Rivertown Gun Store, according to a Facebook post by HCPD.More >>
Two hot-button national issues are among the items up for discussion at the Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Tuesday: the local impacts of the opioid epidemic, and how offshore drilling and exploration could affect Myrtle Beach's tourism economy.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are investigating a Tuesday morning robbery at First Citizens Bank at 7500 North Kings Hwy, according to a Facebook post from MBPD.More >>
The claims for a glitch that caused several false winners in a holiday-themed game by the South Carolina Education Lottery have ballooned up to $35.5 million, lottery officials said at a board meeting Tuesday.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
Officials say five people are presumed dead after an explosion at an Oklahoma oil rig Monday, and that efforts are underway to recover their bodies at the site.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>
