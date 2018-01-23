MBPD investigating armed robbery at Myrtle Beach bank - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MBPD investigating armed robbery at Myrtle Beach bank

By Nick Doria, Producer
Myrtle Beach Police on scene of the bank robbery at the First Citizens Bank. (Source: Jon Dick)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a Tuesday morning armed robbery at First Citizens Bank at 7500 North Kings Hwy, according to a Facebook post from MBPD.

The suspect entered the bank armed with a weapon and demanded money before fleeing the scene on foot, police say.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet 5 inches tall last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt hoodie and work style boots. Investigators and crime scene officers are taking over the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Myrtle Beach Police Department dispatch line at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

