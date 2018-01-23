"I don't think I've ever seen so many police:' Neighbors react after Myrtle Beach bank robbed

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a Tuesday morning robbery at First Citizens Bank at 7500 North Kings Hwy, according to a Facebook post from MBPD.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are investigating a Tuesday morning robbery at First Citizens Bank at 7500 North Kings Hwy, according to a Facebook post from MBPD.More >>
An Horry County woman is behind bars and facing charges after a 10-year-old child allegedly found her passed out in a bathroom from a heroin overdose.More >>
An Horry County woman is behind bars and facing charges after a 10-year-old child allegedly found her passed out in a bathroom from a heroin overdose.More >>
Two people have been arrested and charged as accessories in connection with the murder of a Lumberton man in Proctorville in May of 2016. Two people have already been arrested and charged for the murder, and another man is still wanted as an accessory.More >>
Two people have been arrested and charged as accessories in connection with the murder of a Lumberton man in Proctorville in May of 2016. Two people have already been arrested and charged for the murder, and another man is still wanted as an accessory.More >>
A Lake City man charged in the 2016 kidnapping of a woman in Florence entered a guilty plea during the middle of his trial on Tuesday.More >>
A Lake City man charged in the 2016 kidnapping of a woman in Florence entered a guilty plea during the middle of his trial on Tuesday.More >>
Several individuals have been detained and investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Larrys Drive in Darlington County that occurred Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Several individuals have been detained and investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Larrys Drive in Darlington County that occurred Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>
Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released information about a man wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.More >>
Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released information about a man wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.More >>
A high school teacher from Livingston Parish has been arrested on three felony counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, booking records show. Ashley Meyer, 33, a teacher at Albany High School, was arrested at the school Monday.More >>
A high school teacher from Livingston Parish has been arrested on three felony counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, booking records show. Ashley Meyer, 33, a teacher at Albany High School, was arrested at the school Monday.More >>