Overturned vehicle closes ramp at Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 31

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An overturned vehicle on Highway 22 at Carolinas Bay Parkway has closed the right exit ramp, and officials are advising motorists to avoid the area of Hwy. 22 west to Hwy. 31 south.

One person was removed from the overturned vehicle and was treated for non-critical injuries, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The SC Department of Transportation reported that the accident occurred at about 8:14 a.m.

