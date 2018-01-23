Fuel leak from overturned tractor trailer prompts hazmat response from HCFR

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An overturned tractor trailer at Gerald Farm Road and Barnhill Road has resulted in a fuel leak, according to a tweet from HCFR just after 8:05 a.m. Monday.

Crews have requested a hazmat response as a result of the incident. No injuries have been reported. Avoid the area, if possible.

