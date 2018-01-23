FIRST ALERT: Morning rain then warm and windy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Warm, windy and wet weather to start off Tuesday will turn a bit cooler for the middle of the week.

Scattered showers will move through the region through the first half of today as a cold front approaches the region. The showers will be hit or miss, but a few downpours will be likely at times, and there's an outside chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two.

The rain will taper off by the late morning hours through midday. By the early afternoon sunshine returns along with a gusty wind. Winds will likely gust as high as 30 mph at times later today.

Temperatures this morning in the lower 60s will soar into the lower 70s by this afternoon.

The cold front will push off shore by evening and allow cooler weather to return.

Cooler weather filters in by mid-week as our morning lows return to the 30s both Wednesday and Thursday. Despite sunny skies, afternoon temperatures struggle to climb through the 50s.

Warmer weather does return this weekend with 60s back into the forecast Saturday and Sunday. The first half of the weekend looks great but rain chances do return by Sunday as our next weather maker approaches. Some heavier rain may develop on Sunday afternoon and evening.

