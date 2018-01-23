Deputies investigating after shots fired into Darlington Co. home

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Shots were fired into a Darlington County home Monday evening, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the home on Tomahawk Road around 9:30 p.m. There is no suspect information at this time. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

