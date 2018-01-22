Florence police arrest man wanted for deadly Christmas shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a deadly Christmas shooting.

According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, Jeremiah Javonte Washington is charged with murder, five counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

FPD officers and agents from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division arrested Washington Monday night in the 700 block of Robert Street, the release stated.

The suspect is accused of opening fire into a home in the 100 block of Liberty Street on Dec. 25. Damien Hunter, 26, died as a result and another person was injured.

Related story:

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.