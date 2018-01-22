Santee Cooper closing three Grand Strand retail offices

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three Santee Cooper retail offices along the Grand Strand will close this year as part of a cost-saving measure.

According to a press release, the Garden City office will close on April 27, followed by the North Myrtle Beach location on June 1 and the Conway facility on June 29.

Santee Cooper is also adding an online payment portal, a new mobile app and bank partnerships that will provide more than 17 additional payment locations, the release stated.

Once the offices close, customers will be able to pay their Santee Cooper bills in person at several banks in their respective areas, as well as at any Western Union agent, according to the press release.

These banks include all Anderson Brothers Banks in Horry and Georgetown counties, all Coastal Carolina National Banks in Horry County, two Palmetto Heritage Banks in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet, and one Conway National Bank located in Pawleys Island.

The closing of these three offices is expected to save customers approximately $1 million annually, according to Santee Cooper officials. The decline in visits to retail offices, the increase in online traffic and technological advances prompted the creation of the mobile app and enhanced online payment portal.

