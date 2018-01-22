SCHP: Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on Forestbrook Road

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a truck on Forestbrook Road in Horry County Monday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

Collins said both the bicycle and a 2015 Chevy truck were traveling north on Forestbrook Road when the truck hit the bike in the rear, killing the victim.

He added the crash remains under investigation, but no charges are expected against the truck driver.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

