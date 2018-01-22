Horry school board approves putting armed security guards in elementary schools

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a Tuesday morning robbery at First Citizens Bank at 7500 North Kings Hwy, according to a Facebook post from MBPD.More >>
An overturned vehicle on Highway 22 at Carolinas Bay Parkway has closed the right exit ramp, and officials are advising motorists to avoid the area of Hwy. 22 west to Hwy. 31 south.More >>
An overturned tractor trailer at Gerald Farm Road and Barnhill Road has resulted in a fuel leak, according to a tweet from HCFR just after 8:05 a.m. Monday.More >>
Warm, windy and wet weather to start off Tuesday will turn a bit cooler for the middle of the week.More >>
Shots were fired into a Darlington County home Monday evening, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
Neil Diamond says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and announces his retirement from touring.More >>
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.More >>
