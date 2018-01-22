Horry school board approves putting armed security guards in elementary schools

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County School Board has approved the placing of armed security guards in elementary schools.

The approval came at Monday’s school board meeting.

As it stands, Horry County Schools already have armed guards and school resource officers in middle and high schools.

According to board chairman Joe Defeo, armed security guards could start appearing in Horry County elementary schools within the next month. The whole process is expected to be complete by the start of the next school year in September 2018.

“That will be a phased-in process this next semester," district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said. "We’re looking at hiring 14 of those officers this current semester and then have them fully implemented by next year.”

The overall cost will be about $850,000 with about $238,000 of that coming from the current semester. School leaders say the fund balance will cover the cost, without any tax increases.

