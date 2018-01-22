Man wanted for three counts of attempted murder in Florence shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a Sunday night shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. near Booker and Commander streets.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, officers learned that the suspect and a victim got into an argument before the victim got into their vehicle to leave.

The suspect then reportedly opened fire into the vehicle as it left. Two people were taken to a local hospital, according to Brandt.

Police have identified Dominique Marquis Williams as the suspect. He faces three counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of weapons during a violent crime and one count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are likely to follow. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.

