Man arrested, charged with three counts of attempted murder in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a Jan. 21 shooting that happened near Booker and Commander streets.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, Dominique Marquis Williams is charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of weapons during a violent crime and one count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

The shooting followed an argument between the suspect and a victim, who attempted to leave the area in their vehicle.

According to police, the suspect then reportedly opened fire into the vehicle as it left. Two people were taken to a local hospital, according to Brandt.

