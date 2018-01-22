Florence School District One seeking volunteer mentors and tutors

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence School District One has announced a training class for individuals interested in becoming a volunteer mentor or tutor for students in the district, according to a press release.

The training class will be held at the Florence One office at 319 South Dargan Street on Feb. 1 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

In order to qualify for the training session, an application and SLED check form must be completed. These forms can be found here. If you need assistance completing the application and background check, contact Human Resources Support Staff Specialist Emevasha Davis-Stucks at 843-678-4199

For more information regarding the training class, call 843-673-1107.

