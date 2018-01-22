Deputies seeking information in shooting death of 19-year-old Conway man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are seeking information on a shooting Sunday in Oatland Park that killed a 19-year-old man, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

A’sharr Kysean Cox, 19, of Conway, was shot after a dispute with other individuals at the park, investigators say. Cox was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital by private vehicle and transferred to Grand Strand Regional Hospital, where he died early Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.