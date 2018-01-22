'This is your worst nightmare as a parent:' Father of girl found shot to death at motel speaks about his daughter

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.

"This is your worst nightmare as a parent, to have your child murdered," Colin Muirhead, the father of Colee Muirhead, said. "You can't describe ... there's no words for today. I can't describe how I feel. I feel nothing. I feel everything. I feel sad. I feel hate."

Muirhead described her as a loving mother, daughter and friend.

"She was full of love, she was full of compassion," he said.

Most of that love and compassion was for her 2-year-old son, Casper.

"He's a baby boy that's happy whenever he can see his mommy and I think that's going to be the hardest part," Muirhead said. "What do you say to a 2-year-old when they just want their mother? The only thing he's going to ask for is his mother. He's never going to see her again. Ever. That's the hardest part."

Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Colee Muirhead's death.

According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers arrived at the Beachcomber Motel, located at 1405 South Ocean Blvd, around 1:16 a.m. Monday, where they found the 20-year-old victim not breathing. EMS on scene confirmed she was dead, according to an incident report.

Police said Muirhead was the victim of a shooting. Detectives have not yet established a specific motive, but believe it is an isolated incident.

Police searched the area for witnesses and evidence; investigators and crime scene officers were called to the scene to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the MBPD dispatch center at (843) 918-1382.

Note: WMBF News was given permission to use Colee Muirhead's Facebook photos from her father.

