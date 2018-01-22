Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead inside motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway by Myrtle Beach police after a woman was found dead inside a motel Monday morning, according to a press release from MBPD.

Officers arrived at the Beachcomber motel, located at 1405 South Ocean Blvd, around 1:16 a.m. Monday where they found the 20-year-old victim not breathing. EMS on scene confirmed the woman was dead, according to an incident report. Police searched the area for witnesses and evidence; investigators and crime scene officers were called to the scene to take over the investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office once next of kin has been notified.

